Officials address response time concerns during active shooter hoax at Savannah High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah leaders are responding following a hoax call that sent Savannah High into chaos yesterday.

According the Savannah-Chatham County School System, Savannah Police were notified of the call at 8:36 a.m.

They say a school resource officer was already inside the school and the first Savannah Police officer arrived on the scene just two minutes later at 8:38 a.m.

They say security camera video backs up this timeline. The first notification went out to parents at 9:33 a.m. through their emergency alert system.

Elected officials are responding to the incident and parent’s claims that they weren’t notified about the threat at the school in a timely manner.

“I really am mad at the school for not even emailing me,” said Amber Schmeidler, a Savannah High parent.

Savannah Chatham County School spokesperson Sheila Blanco said they were first notified about what they thought was an active shooter situation at 8:45 a.m. and parents were sent a call at 9:33 a.m. through a system called power school.

Blanco says there was a delay because she had to go to the scene and get through several police lines to find out what the situation was.

She says she sent initial information for approval at 9:09 a.m. and the call to parents went out around 20 minutes later.

“I mean come on, this is my kid.”

District three school board member Cornelia Hall representing Savannah High and Early College says parents have told her they’re happy with communication and she is pleased as well.

“What I think was done well was to wait until we had some verifiable information so we could tell parents exactly what was going on and what to do,” said Hall.

Savannah district three alderwoman Linda Wilder Bryan says there were parents and students frustrated over a different situation unfolding at the scene.

She says the original plan was to send parents to the Pennsylvania Rec Center or PARC.

“The parents were supposed to go to the PARC but when they jumped the fence that created a different chaotic scenario so they had to go to plan B,” said Alderwoman Wilder Bryan.

She says parents and students were not treated fairly but she doesn’t point blame at any agency. She just wants better communication just in case a similar situation arises.

“The test run. We fell short but it was amazing to see everybody pull together for this community.”

“I’ve been on the board ten years now and this is the first time anything this traumatic has happened but I am very pleased with the whole community’s response.”

Another parent said that she wasn’t notified until about two hours after school district officials were aware of the possible threat.

A video of Karryn Cooper, Travia Evans-Peek’s daughter, shows her sitting on the ground, scared.

She says she didn’t get a call from the school district until 10:56 a.m. That’s despite SCCPSS officials saying they put calls in at 9:33 a.m. Blanco says the powerschool system could take 10 to 15 minutes to get to all the parents.

“I’m really appalled about the fact that it was so late and I don’t know it’s just scary. That whole situation was just crazy.”

“Thank God nothing really happened but what if those kids didn’t have phones and something did happen? None of the parents would have know what was going on until it was too late.”

In a statement SCCPSS officials say they’re happy with their response but there’s always room for improvement. And that district staff met to discuss their response and what went well and how they can improve.

FBI investigators say the fake call sparking chaos and panic was made anonymously through an app called Text Now. The number used is linked to previous 911 calls.

