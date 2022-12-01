Old gas station gets second life in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the past few years, a small town in Effingham County has made some big moves.

Downtown Springfield taking what’s old and making it new again, again.

“It’s great to see the transformation that’s happened here in downtown Springfield over the past couple of years,” says Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andy Cripps.

Thursday morning, celebrating that latest transformation, Old Town Market.

“It’s a transformation of what was an old gas station, has been dilapidated over the years and it’s been given new life. It’s really exciting to see that,” said Cripps.

The women behind it, Rebecca Tebeau and Donna Boyles, the same who oversaw the restoration of the old Blocker’s Building

“There’s just something about the old buildings. The feeling of walking into an old building just brings back a lot of memories to a lot of people around here,” Boyles says.

Memories that may even more special to one of the building’s new owners, who just so happens to be related to the first owners.

“It was a relative of my husband and when it came available, I really thought it would be a cute little place,” Tebeau said.

After about a year of work they now had their cute little place that has a little bit of everything, “from bath to kitchen, brides to babies.”

Even some stuff for the men, including a place to wait.

“Men can rest (in the rocking chairs) while the women shop,” joked Boyles.

While there’s plenty new here, they say it’s the old stuff that really stands out.

“We kept the floor, that’s the main thing. As you see it has some cracks, but we preserved it the best we could. We use the tin, so the roof line has the tin. We used old timber from when we were doing the building down the street,” explains Tebeau.

Aiming to help it stick out, by blending in perfect to the town they love, and they hope now others will have an extra reason to love it too.

“Just driving down the street and looking at what Springfield has done makes it homey and inviting for not only the locals but outside locals and people traveling. I love going to small towns and I want people to come back and see what we have,” said Tebeau.

