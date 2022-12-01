Sky Cams
Robert Toombs football changes the narrative, play for a shot at the GIAA Class A title on Thursday

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:01 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2020 season for the Robert Toombs football program was a rough one, to say the least. The Crusaders only rostered 13 players, and ended the year with a zero in the win column.

The 2021 season was just a two win improvement.

Fast forward to 2022, and the Crusaders have a shot at bringing home a GIAA state title for the first time since 2017. Jason Ford has turned around the program and has gotten his players to buy in to his beliefs.

“When we stopped focusing on winning and started focusing on relationships and teammates, the winning started taking care of itself,” Ford said.

Ford gives a ton of credit to the Toombs County Senior class.

“This senior class is a huge part of this turnaround. They have made it a special year for Robert Toombs football. They have come a long, long way and they deserve every second of this week.”

Robert Toombs senior Andrew Tuck finds fuel and motivation from the doubters.

“It would mean everything. It just shows the work that we have put in. We have had so much dedication throughout these past few years and have gone through so much. It’s amazing to be able to do something that nobody else thought we could,” Tuck stated.

Robert Toombs faces Thomas Jefferson in the GIAA-A Region 2 title game at Mercer on Thursday evening at 5 PM.

