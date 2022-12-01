St. Andrew’s swim star Gaby Van Brunt signs with the University of Alabama

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the nation’s top prep swimmers, Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew’s, put ink to paper on Wednesday afternoon. Van Brunt chose the University of Alabama over numerous offers.

“Once I made my official visit to Alabama, I just immediately knew that it was the right choice,” Van Brunt said.

Gaby’s parents both swam at the University of West Virginia, and she gives a ton of credit to them for helping her succeed.

“My parents have been so supportive. Since they both swam at the division one level, they know a little bit more about the sport. They don’t put that much pressure on me, they only want me to be the best.”

Van Brunt’s future remains bright, not just at the college level, as she has her eyes on the Olympics down the road.

