Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

St. Andrew’s swim star Gaby Van Brunt signs with the University of Alabama

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 12:12 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One of the nation’s top prep swimmers, Gaby Van Brunt of St. Andrew’s, put ink to paper on Wednesday afternoon. Van Brunt chose the University of Alabama over numerous offers.

“Once I made my official visit to Alabama, I just immediately knew that it was the right choice,” Van Brunt said.

Gaby’s parents both swam at the University of West Virginia, and she gives a ton of credit to them for helping her succeed.

“My parents have been so supportive. Since they both swam at the division one level, they know a little bit more about the sport. They don’t put that much pressure on me, they only want me to be the best.”

Van Brunt’s future remains bright, not just at the college level, as she has her eyes on the Olympics down the road.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
The Richmond Hill Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman.
Richmond Hill Police asking for help locating missing woman

Latest News

Robert Toombs
Robert Toombs football changes the narrative, play for a shot at the GIAA Class A title on Thursday
Rodney Garvin has been named the new head football coach at Vidalia High School. Garvin spent...
Garvin returning to Vidalia as head football coach
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC
Garth Lagerwey named president/CEO of Atlanta United FC