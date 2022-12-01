Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday.

Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August.

The sheriff’s office says they were working to arrest her boyfriend, Michael Wilson. They say he was the only one they were looking at in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson committed suicide on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.