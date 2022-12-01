Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office

(MGN)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the person of interest in a homicide case committed suicide on Thursday.

Bones found in the greater area of Bluffton were identified as Brenda Carman, a woman who went missing in August.

The sheriff’s office says they were working to arrest her boyfriend, Michael Wilson. They say he was the only one they were looking at in the case.

According to the sheriff’s office, Wilson committed suicide on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There is currently a heavy police presence at Savannah High.
Active shooter report at Savannah High was a hoax, according to school officials
Gov. Kemp releases statement after active shooter hoax calls
Reported threat at Brunswick High was a prank call, according to school system
Leilani Simon & Billie Howell
Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail

Latest News

Officials address response time concerns during active shooter hoax at Savannah High
Some parents disappointed in notificaiton from school system during hoax shooter call at Savannah High
One person injured in shooting on Hartridge and Price Streets
Chatham Co. delegation looks ahead to 2023 after year of booming business
THE News at 6
First phase of Statesboro’s Blue Mile Project is complete