Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation

TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting that happened in Lyons on Thursday.

According to the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Aaron Coleman was arrested at around 7 p.m.

Coleman was charged with Felony Murder in the death of 36-year-old John Tomason.

At around 11 a.m., deputies responded to a home on Moore Road where they found Tomason’s body.

According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement received information that Coleman was at a home on Cadillac Drive in Vidalia.

When officers arrived, Coleman was taken into custody. He is being held at the Toombs County Detention Center.

Coleman’s first appearance hearing will be on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Vidalia Police Department, and the Georgia Department of Correction’s K-9 Unit, have also been involved in this investigation.

