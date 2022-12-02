Sky Cams
Beaufort High Eagles named state champions after win over Powdersville

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:11 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort High School Eagles are football state champions, making school history in the process.

Beaufort and Powdersville went back and forth for the 3A state championship.

A great crowd on hand at Charlie Johnson Stadium. Eagles and Patriots take the field for what would be an exciting back-and-forth battle.

“This is my last year and the first championship we’ve ever won since 1945 and that’s very, very big for the community. It’s a good feeling,” said Beaufort running back Kacy Fields.

“It’s a good feeling. We’ve been wanting this all year and have been waiting since summertime. But we are here now. We did it,” said Beaufort Quarterback Samari Bonds.

