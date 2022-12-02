Beaufort High Eagles named state champions after win over Powdersville

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort High School Eagles are football state champions, making school history in the process.

Beaufort and Powdersville went back and forth for the 3A state championship.

A great crowd on hand at Charlie Johnson Stadium. Eagles and Patriots take the field for what would be an exciting back-and-forth battle.

“This is my last year and the first championship we’ve ever won since 1945 and that’s very, very big for the community. It’s a good feeling,” said Beaufort running back Kacy Fields.

“It’s a good feeling. We’ve been wanting this all year and have been waiting since summertime. But we are here now. We did it,” said Beaufort Quarterback Samari Bonds.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.