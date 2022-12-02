Beaufort wins SCHSL 3A state championship after tough back-and-forth battle with Powdersville

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort High School was able to claim a state championship Thursday night in Columbia. It is the first public school football state title being brought to Beaufort County since 1945.

Beaufort and Powdersville went back and forth for the AAA State Championship, with the Eagles coming out on top 41-31.

Powdersville got out to a quick 14-0 start - the ground game a big reason behind that.

The Eagles began to flip the script in the second quarter. Senior Colton Phares found the end zone on two straight Beaufort possessions to knot the game up at fourteen.

Another Powdersville rushing score put the Patriots back on top, 21-14.

Then began the Kacy Fields show. The senior running back who rushed for over 2,000 yards this season, house called an 98-yard kickoff return.

Just before the half, Powdersville added a field goal and carried a 24-21 lead into the half.

The second half continued the back-and-forth action.

Kacy Fields scored a go-ahead touchdown on Beaufort’s first possession to start the second half. Powdersville would answer right back, retaking a 27-24 lead.

Kacy Fields continued to answer the call when the lights shined the brightest. He would go on to scamper for another score from 75 yards out, and then punch in another at the goal line. Beaufort led 41-31 late in the fourth quarter.

With around three minutes remaining, the Eagles were able to force a fumble before running out the clock and claiming a state title.

“This is my last year and it is the first championship we’ve ever won since 1945 and that’s very, very big for the community. It’s a good feeling,” Beaufort running back Kacy Fields said.

“It’s a good feeling. We’ve been wanting this all year and have been waiting since summertime, but we are here now. We did it,” Beaufort quarterback Samari Bonds said.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.