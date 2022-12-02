Sky Cams
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect; should be considered armed and dangerous

Tavares Tarrell Brown
Tavares Tarrell Brown(Bryan County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect with active murder warrants.

The sheriff’s office said Tavares Tarrell Brown should be considered armed and dangerous.

He was out on bail and did not report to court. The sheriff’s office said he has made comments that he will not return to custody under his own free will.

If you have any information, you can call the sheriff’s office at 912-653-3800.

