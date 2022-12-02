Chatham Co. Commission votes on new LOST proposal

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission has a new proposal on how to split millions of dollars from the Local Option Sales Tax.

The commission voted unanimously Friday to a 31 - 69 percent split. That means 31 percent of the LOST funds would go to Chatham County during the 2023 fiscal year and the municipalities would get the rest.

This proposal is 8 percent more for the county than the municipalities had offered.

The cities have not accepted this proposal yet, as they are still negotiating with the county.

