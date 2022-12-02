Cool morning ahead of a warmer weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a chilly start to the morning with lows in the lower 40s for Savannah and upper 30s for inland communities.

Temperatures climb out of the 40s by 9AM with temperatures reaching the 60s by lunchtime! pic.twitter.com/bZ3nmdSt5U — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) December 2, 2022

We’ll have some clouds around today, but mostly dry conditions continue. Temperatures warm to the 60s by lunchtime with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few of our southern communities will top out near 70 degrees. It’ll be partly cloudy and cool during the evening, so dress warm if you have plans!

The afternoon will be a bit warmer on Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. A front moves in Saturday evening, bringing a slight chance of a shower with it. Sunday will be cloudy and cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s for highs along with a slight chance of rain.

Next week starts out looking mostly dry with morning temperatures starting out near 50 degrees and highs in the mid 60s. The middle of the week will be above average, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

