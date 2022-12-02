Friday last day for early voting in Ga.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Early voting ends Friday for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker, and more than a million voters have weighed in already.

Gabriel Sterling with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office says nearly 294,000 people voted Thursday alone.

The Secretary of State’s office already reported that early voting turnout already passed the million-voter mark. Sterling says we could reach 1.8 million votes before the Election Day on Tuesday.

The last midterm runoff had less than 1.5 million votes total in the month long runoff in 2018.

More than 19,000 voters have already cast their ballot during early voting for this runoff, and there are no signs of it slowing down Friday for the final day.

If you want to go vote, here are the locations: the main office on Eisenhower Drive, the Civic Center, Mosquito Control, Islands Library and Southwest Library. All of them are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except the main office which is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All of those sites have had long wait lines at times during the week for early voting. One voter says he didn’t expect that he’d wait for more than an hour, but that he needed to get it done.

“It’s great to see so many people out here taking it seriously,” voter Rob Steinhoff said. “It was worth the wait, so I appreciate the team here they’re very efficient and they’re working very hard for us so good job to them.”

If you plan to head out Friday, prepare for some lines and be sure to check the website for current wait times. If you don’t make it out Friday, Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

