Georgia man gets prison for letter threatening president

(Source: Gray TV)
(Source: Gray TV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:28 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man has been sentenced to serve nearly three years in federal prison for sending a letter threatening to kill President Joe Biden and to blow up the White House.

The office of U.S. Attorney Peter Leary said in a news release that Travis Ball, of Barnesville, was ordered Wednesday to spend two years and nine months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, and also to pay a $7,500 fine.

Ball, 56, had previously pleaded guilty to making threats against the president.

Prosecutors said Ball had sent a number of threatening letters to local and county officials in March 2021 and also sent a threatening letter to the White House that month.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

