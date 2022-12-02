Group wants square renamed after Susie King Taylor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the community discusses renaming Calhoun Square, consensus has formed around one name: Susie King Taylor.

She was the first black nurse during the American Civil War and a nurse to freed slaves. A coalition of supporters called " Say Her Name” are urging leaders to name the square after her.

That’s after the Savannah City Council voted to remove John C. Calhoun’s name from the square last month.

Mayor Van Johnson says they will be meeting with community members through various forums for input in selecting a new name for the square starting next year.

“It’s really important for our students to be able to see that they are possibly making history. I think it allows them to be able to see that change can happen and if you can continue to work for towards change it could occur,” Susie King Taylor Community School Site Director Todd Pipkin said.

If the square is named after Taylor, it will the first square named after a Black woman or any woman in Savannah.

