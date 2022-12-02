Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays can get busy and you need to make a plan.

We have a lot of events happening across the Coastal Empire and the Lowcountry.

The Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run is happening Saturday and 3,500 runners are expected to participate.

There are some things you need to know before the event kicks off.

Friday, runners can pick up their packets, bibs and participation shirt at the Kehoe Ironworks building between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Runners will need their I.D. and check-in pass.

Then Saturday, the 5K kicks off at 8 a.m. on Hutchinson Island and the 10k starts at 8:30 a.m. on Montgomery Street by Savannah Civic Center.

There will also be a post race party at the finish line at the intersection of Montgomery Street and W. Oglethorpe Avenue.

There will be a number of road closures for the race.

But that’s not the only thing happening in Savannah. “Eat. Shop. Be Merry.” is happening Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s a festive shopping and dining experience happening along Broughton Street.

Anyone is welcome to come downtown for deals and freebies from restaurants and retailers along Broughton Street and in Savannah City Market.

If you are across the Savannah River, Hilton Head Island is getting into the holiday spirit with their tree lighting and holiday festivities.

It’s happening Friday from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Lowcountry Celebration Park on Pope Avenue.

Also, a tree lighting ceremony in Bluffton at Martin Family Park tonight at 5:30 p.m. Then at 6:30 p.m., they will have the movie “The Grinch” playing at the park. Their Christmas Parade is happening Saturday at 10 a.m. through Bluffton’s Historic District.

And if you haven’t stopped by yet, the Christmas Market at Plant Riverside is still up and running. Friday and Saturday it’s from noon to 8 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

