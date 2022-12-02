No. 1 Georgia looks to add SEC title to trophy case vs LSU

ATLANTA (AP) — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have their eyes on the biggest prize of all. Yet there’s a gnawing desire to add another Southeastern Conference title to the trophy case.

Undefeated Georgia heads into Saturday’s SEC championship game against three-loss LSU having surely done enough to earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, no matter the outcome against the Tigers.

But coach Kirby Smart knows how hard SEC titles have been to come by for the Bulldogs. Georgia has managed just three conference crowns in the last four decades — the most recent coming in 2017.

