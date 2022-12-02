Sky Cams
No. 1 Georgia looks to add SEC title to trophy case vs LSU

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college...
Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs have their eyes on the biggest prize of all. Yet there’s a gnawing desire to add another Southeastern Conference title to the trophy case.

Undefeated Georgia heads into Saturday’s SEC championship game against three-loss LSU having surely done enough to earn a spot in the four-team College Football Playoff, no matter the outcome against the Tigers.

But coach Kirby Smart knows how hard SEC titles have been to come by for the Bulldogs. Georgia has managed just three conference crowns in the last four decades — the most recent coming in 2017.

