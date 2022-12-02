Sky Cams
Oglethorpe Driving Club holding toy drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Car enthusiasts will be doing a different kind of driving tomorrow when members of the Oglethorpe Driving Club will be collecting toys for area children in need Saturday at the Habersham Center.

Michael Shortt, of the Oglethorpe Driving Club, is here with the details on the organization’s annual toy drive to support Tots for Tots.

