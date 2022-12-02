Oglethorpe Driving Club holding toy drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Car enthusiasts will be doing a different kind of driving tomorrow when members of the Oglethorpe Driving Club will be collecting toys for area children in need Saturday at the Habersham Center.

Michael Shortt, of the Oglethorpe Driving Club, is here with the details on the organization’s annual toy drive to support Tots for Tots.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.