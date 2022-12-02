Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Rescue Me Friday: Tilly

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, the Lonely Hearts have a special place in the hearts of the staff. Those are the animals that have been on the adoption floor the longest.

Nina Schulze is the adoptions manager for the Human Society she has brought one of those pups with her today - Tilly.

You can see Tilly and other adoptable dogs here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Coleman
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
Maria Telles-Gonzalez
Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail

Latest News

Oglethorpe Driving Club holding toy drive
Oglethorpe Driving Club holding toy drive
Eat It & Like It
Eat It & Like It
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
Eat It & Like It
Eat It & Like It