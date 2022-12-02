Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Commercial Ct.

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday on Commercial Court.

According to police, a woman was shot in the 600 block. Police say she sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect has been located.

According to police, the preliminary indication is that this is the result of a domestic altercation.

