Savannah Police investigating shooting on Commercial Ct.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Friday on Commercial Court.

According to police, a woman was shot in the 600 block. Police say she sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a suspect has been located.

According to police, the preliminary indication is that this is the result of a domestic altercation.

