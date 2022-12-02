Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager was shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Raphael Warnock.

According to the Savannah Police Department, the teen was campaigning for the senator’s runoff election on Thursday in Savannah. Around 5:35 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Hartridge Street for a shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a Savannah hospital for treatment.

Police say the preliminary investigation discovered the suspect shot through a closed door, hitting the teen, while the teen was at the front door campaigning.

Jimmy Paiz
Jimmy Paiz(Chatham County Jail)

Officers identified and located the suspect, 42-year-old Jimmy Paiz, at the residence. Paiz was booked into the Chatham County jail on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

The case remains under investigation. At this point, police say there is no indication the shooting was politically motivated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Coleman
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
Maria Telles-Gonzalez
Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail

Latest News

(Source: Gray TV)
Georgia man gets prison for letter threatening president
*
Friday last day for early voting in Ga.
holiday generic
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
Maria Telles-Gonzalez
Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified