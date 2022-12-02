Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

US designates groups in Pakistan ‘terrorist’ organizations

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, but the latest development comes after Islamabad...
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, but the latest development comes after Islamabad asked the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent TTP from using their soil for attacks inside the Islamic nation.(MGN)
By MUNIR AHMED
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The United States has added the key Pakistani militant group and the al-Qaida branch to its list of “global terrorists,” triggering sanctions against the groups amid a resurgence of militant violence in this Islamic nation.

Thursday’s move by the State Department comes days after the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, known as TTP, ended a monthslong ceasefire with Pakistan and resumed attacks across the country.

The threat issued by the TTP forced Pakistani authorities to take additional measures, and security was tight on orders from the Interior Ministry outside worship and other public places Friday amid fears of more attacks. TTP has asked its fighters to target security forces across the country. Pakistani Taliban were behind the 2014 attack on a Peshawar school that killed 147 people, mostly schoolchildren.

The State Department said Thursday it has designated TTP and al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent as “Specially Designated Global Terrorists.”

The agency’s statement said the U.S. is “committed to using its full set of counterterrorism tools to counter the threat posed by terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, including al-Qa’ida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP)” to keep militants from using Afghanistan as “a platform for international terrorism.”

“As a result of these actions,” the statement said, “all property and interests in property of those designated (Thursday) that are subject to U.S. jurisdiction are blocked, and all U.S. persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with them.”

The United States also named four members of TTP and al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent Osama Mehmood, the head of the al-Qaida branch, Yahya Ghouri, the deputy chief of al-Qaida’s branch, and Muhammad Maruf, who is responsible for recruitment for the group.

It also designated TTP’s leader, Qari Amjad, who oversees militant attacks in northwest Pakistan.

Al-Qaida founder Osama Bin Laden was killed in a U.S. Navy SEALs operation in May 2011 in his hiding place in the garrison city of Abbottabad, not far from the capital of Islamabad, and TTP emerged after Pakistan became a key ally of the United States in its war on terror after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, but the latest development comes after Islamabad asked the Taliban in Afghanistan to prevent TTP from using their soil for attacks inside the Islamic nation. The demand from Pakistan came after a suicide bomber dispatched by TTP blew himself up near a truck carrying police assigned to protect polio workers in Quetta, the capital of southwestern Baluchistan province.

TTP has claimed responsibility for the attack, which has drawn nationwide condemnation.

The Pakistani Taliban are a separate group but allied with Afghanistan’s Taliban, who have ruled their country since the U.S. and NATO troops withdrew last year. The Taliban takeover in Afghanistan emboldened their Pakistani allies, whose top leaders and fighters are hiding in the next door country.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aaron Coleman
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
Maria Telles-Gonzalez
Woman found dead in ditch in 1995 in Yemassee identified
Police in Ohio said they are investigating the death of 43-year-old Kenneth Eva after his body...
‘There’s blood everywhere’: Woman finds fiance’s body in shipping container
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
Chatham Co. sheriff explains why Leilani Simon is in protective custody at jail

Latest News

Here's an inside look at how Ukrainian soldiers are defending Bakhmut from the Russian...
Over 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war, official says
The averted railroad strike is sparking a broader conversation.
Averted railroad strike opens paid leave debate
Former President Barack Obama talks about some of Herschel Walker's recent comments during a...
Obama references Walker's werewolves comments
Job growth has slowed this year, from a monthly average of 540,000 from January through March,...
Jobs report to show whether hiring is slowing as Fed wants