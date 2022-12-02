Sky Cams
WTOC to live stream Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Liberty County Chamber of Commerce’s 26th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade steps off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

WTOC’s Dawn Baker will be your host as WTOC live streams the parade.

We’re also bringing our annual Toys for Tots campaign to the big parade. So, when you come with your families, don’t forget to bring a new unwrapped toy for kids in need this Christmas.

We’ll have donation boxes on Main Street where are cameras are set up.

