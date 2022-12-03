Sky Cams
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns

Savannah Bridge Run
Savannah Bridge Run(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of runners laced up their shoes this Saturday morning for a Savannah tradition like no other.

That’s the Savannah Bridge Run where around 4,000 people ran either a 5k or a 10k over the Talmadge Bridge, which connects Savannah to South Carolina.

There was also a category called “Double Pump” the people who participated in that ran in the 5K and the 10K. The routes also cut into parts of Downtown- with the starting line for the 10K being outside the Civic Center.

The Bridge Run has been a December tradition for over 30 years- drawing people from all over the country, including one man from Argentina this year.

Visit Savannah President Joseph Marinelli says that the business race draws is good for the local economy so they do their best to make sure people want to keep coming back, year after year.

“It’s all about the runner experience, so we treat our race participants very, very well. Lots of great swag. We take care of them on the course and just make sure that they have the best runner experience, and that sets off a word of mouth that encourages other people to come,” Joseph Marinelli said.

“I’m looking forward to seeing everybody on the bridge, you know, women, men, boys, girls, children in strollers, just everybody. Everyone come from all over to do this run, to do the bridge,” Tonya Samuels said.

There was a block party that runners could go to once they completed the race..

Event organizers say they plan, of course, to bring the Bridge Run back again next year.

