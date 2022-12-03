“It’s so much fun for all the kids:” Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade Saturday. Hundreds of people packed Ford Avenue to ring in the holiday season.

This year’s Grand Marshal, John Williams, was one of the first down the parade route. More than 100 entries followed behind him including the Richmond Hill High School Marching Band, Mayor Russ Carpenter and the fire department.

The parade is always a popular one with people coming hours beforehand to claim their spot to watch it. Some say the parade is a tradition for them. Anna Sizemore says she’s been coming since she was a kid and now she gets to enjoy it with her own kids.

“It’s so much fun for all the kids they’re really excited to see all of the floats and the bands and the dance companies and everything. They ask about it every year, so it’s something we look forward to,” Parade Attendee Anna Sizemore said.

“Merry Christmas everyone.”

After the parade the city hosted its first-ever Winter Wonderland Festival at J.F. Gregory Park with their tree lighting ceremony closing out the day of holiday fun.

