Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

“It’s so much fun for all the kids:” Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade

Richmond Hill Christmas parade
Richmond Hill Christmas parade(WTOC)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill held their 26th annual Christmas parade Saturday. Hundreds of people packed Ford Avenue to ring in the holiday season.

This year’s Grand Marshal, John Williams, was one of the first down the parade route. More than 100 entries followed behind him including the Richmond Hill High School Marching Band, Mayor Russ Carpenter and the fire department.

The parade is always a popular one with people coming hours beforehand to claim their spot to watch it. Some say the parade is a tradition for them. Anna Sizemore says she’s been coming since she was a kid and now she gets to enjoy it with her own kids.

“It’s so much fun for all the kids they’re really excited to see all of the floats and the bands and the dance companies and everything. They ask about it every year, so it’s something we look forward to,” Parade Attendee Anna Sizemore said.

“Merry Christmas everyone.”

After the parade the city hosted its first-ever Winter Wonderland Festival at J.F. Gregory Park with their tree lighting ceremony closing out the day of holiday fun.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
Aaron Coleman
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
Tavares Tarrell Brown
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect; should be considered armed and dangerous
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

Toys for Tots
Oglethorpe Driving Club collecting toys for the United States Marine Corps
Bluffton
Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday
Savannah Bridge Run
‘It’s all about the runner experience:’ Savannah Bridge Run returns
Christmas lights generic
LIVE: Enjoy the Vidalia Christmas Parade