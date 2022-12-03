Oglethorpe Driving Club collecting toys for the United States Marine Corps

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every year, the Oglethorpe Driving Club of Savannah helps collect toys for the United States Marine Corps’ “Toys for Tots” national campaign.

Saturday they, along with members of our team here at WTOC, gathered at the Habersham Shopping Center for their Cars and Coffee event as we all work to collect as many toys possible for the kids in our community this holiday season.

The Oglethorpe Driving Club has a few philanthropic events every year including the toy drive. All of the car enthusiasts who came to look at the cars and mingle were encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy.

The pile of toys grew every couple of minutes. The Marines on site collecting them say they’re trying to fill the entire U-Haul by the end of the day. Everyone involved says it’s always an incredible experience to see how giving people are.

“So far, in the last ten years, we’ve helped them raise about 500,000 toys. About 50,000 a year. I’m surprised every year that people donate so generously. It’s nice and they bring more than just little cars even though we like the little cars,” Michael Shortt said.

For the next few weeks, leading up to Christmas, people can drop off toys at any location with a Toys for Tots box like these. WTOC is one of those locations.

WTOC is collecting for our toy drive until Dec. 16. You can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at our station located off of Chatham Parkway.

