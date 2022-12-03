Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Port Wentworth under precautionary boil water advisory

The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory.
The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory.(Pixabay)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory.

The City of Port Wentworth says the water issue has been resolved, but there was a drop in pressure within the system.

Due to the loss of pressure, the City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory, except for the following neighborhoods:

  • Lakeshore Subdivision
  • Braxton Manor
  • Amberly Estate

All other areas of the city will need to follow the precautionary boil water advisory.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
Aaron Coleman
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
Tavares Tarrell Brown
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect; should be considered armed and dangerous
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office

Latest News

One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.
THE News at 7
Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
THE News at 7
Chatham Co. Commission votes on new LOST proposal
Chatham Co. Commission accepts severance agreement with Lee Smith
Chatham Co. Commission accepts severance agreement with Lee Smith