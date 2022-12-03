Port Wentworth under precautionary boil water advisory
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory.
The City of Port Wentworth says the water issue has been resolved, but there was a drop in pressure within the system.
Due to the loss of pressure, the City of Port Wentworth is under a precautionary boil water advisory, except for the following neighborhoods:
- Lakeshore Subdivision
- Braxton Manor
- Amberly Estate
All other areas of the city will need to follow the precautionary boil water advisory.
