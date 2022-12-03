Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating homicide after shooting on W. 38th St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to ShotSpotter call in the 800 block of W. 38th Street and found 34-year-old Christopher Johnson inside a residence suffering from gunshot wounds.

Johnson later died as a result of his injures.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation, but detectives believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

