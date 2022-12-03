Sky Cams
State Championship Bound: BC, Swainsboro win semifinals

Cadets, Tigers advance to state finals; Appling County falls in semis
Benedictine is back in the state title game for the second straight year and fourth time in nine seasons.(WTOC)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the second straight year and fourth time in nine seasons, the Benedictine Cadets will play for a state football championship.

Joining the Cadets in Atlanta from southeast Georgia will be the Swainsboro Tigers, who are in the state finals for the first time since 2000.

Meanwhile, Appling County’s season came to an end after a hard fought battle against Thomson in the semifinals.

SCORES FROM FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

CLASS AAAA SEMIFINALS

Troup County 21 Benedictine 42 F

CLASS AA SEMIFINALS

Thomson 20 Appling County 14 F

CLASS A-DIVISION I SEMIFINALS

Swainsboro 22 Irwin County 21 F

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

