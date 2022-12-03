Town of Bluffton 51st annual Christmas Parade held Saturday

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - The Town of Bluffton got into the Christmas spirit Saturday after their tree lighting Friday night.

They held their 51st annual Christmas Parade, which goes through the Bluffton Historic District. There were about 125 entries which ranged from the Parris Island Marine band to local businesses.

People were also walking the parade and handing out candy to kids along the way.

The family- friendly atmosphere is always a big draw for a lot of parents- especially those who have kids that got to be in the parade.

“It’s a pretty neat experience. Their joy and excitement that we’ve seen this year, being participants in the parade, has been really, really good to see,” Bluffton Resident Joe Zoffoli said.

“It’s one of those things that we look up, just to see where we can go, the tree lighting ceremony, it really does make us feel like we’re part of the community and that the community cares” Bluffton Resident Silke Ciobanu said.

Bluffton town leaders say that the point of the parade is to promote community throughout the holiday season.

