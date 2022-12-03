Tybee Island holds annual Christmas Parade of Lights

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We might still have a few weeks to go, but it was Christmas on Tybee Island Friday night. The island held their annual parade of lights with families lining Butler Ave.

WTOC talked to families who were dressed up and in the holiday spirit.

There were dozens of decorated floats, groups of dancers, and local businesses, going down the parade route.

It was just over an hour and there was plenty of candy to go around.

“I mostly got plenty of candy that I couldn’t eat”, a family said. “Merry Christmas.”

It’s that time of year for our area.

Richmond Hill, Vidalia and Bluffton are just a few cities having their parades this weekend.

