Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Tybee Island holds annual Christmas Parade of Lights

By Alyssa Jackson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - We might still have a few weeks to go, but it was Christmas on Tybee Island Friday night. The island held their annual parade of lights with families lining Butler Ave.

WTOC talked to families who were dressed up and in the holiday spirit.

There were dozens of decorated floats, groups of dancers, and local businesses, going down the parade route.

It was just over an hour and there was plenty of candy to go around.

“I mostly got plenty of candy that I couldn’t eat”, a family said. “Merry Christmas.”

It’s that time of year for our area.

Richmond Hill, Vidalia and Bluffton are just a few cities having their parades this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenager shot in Savannah while campaigning for Sen. Warnock
Aaron Coleman
Arrest made in Toombs Co. homicide investigation
Police said the bodies of two adults were found in a parked car with two children in the...
Young children found in parked car along with bodies of 2 adults, police say
Suspect in homicide case commits suicide, according to sheriff’s office
Tavares Tarrell Brown
Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for murder suspect; should be considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
Liberty Co. Chamber of Commerce hosts Illuminated Christmas Parade in Hinesville
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
How to make a Holiday Yule Log Cake with Stevedore Bakery at Savannah’s Thompson Hotel
holiday generic
Holiday events happening across the Coastal Empire & Lowcountry this weekend
Metter kicks off Christmas celebrations
Metter kicks off Christmas celebrations