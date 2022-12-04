Dylan’s Saturday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Throughout the overnight and into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for widely isolated showers. During this time, we could see a little patchy fog as temps cool into the upper-50s to lower-60s for most.

Once the showers clear out with the cold front, I’ll still look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s. Going into the work week, we’ll still look for cooler temperatures in the lower-50s Monday morning and mid-60s that afternoon.

High temps should then warm up the rest of the week. I’m looking for lower-70s Tuesday before we track upper to mid-70s through Friday. To put that into perspective, the average high for this time of the year is around the mid-60s.

During this time, I’ll still look for a few isolated light shower chances each day except Thursday. Then, temps should being to cool down again going into next weekend. If you like the warmer weather, be sure to get outside and take advantage of it!

