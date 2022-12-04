Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The founder of Georgia gun maker Daniel Defense is responding to a lawsuit blaming the company for negligence in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.

The 76-page lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims Daniel Defense violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by marketing AR-style rifles to young and isolated men through product placements on social media and video games.

The lawsuit alleges, “Daniel Defense directed marketing towards this demographic by using militaristic imagery to suggest that civilian consumers could (and should) use their weapons the way service members are sometimes asked to: to engage in offensive combat missions directed at other humans.”

The lawsuit says the company manufactured the gun used in the shooting.

In a statement posted to Twitter Friday, Daniel Defense’s founder, Marty Daniel says, “To imply that images portraying the heroic work of our soldiers risking their lives in combat inspires young men back home to shoot children is inexcusable.”

The statement goes on to say that “Daniel Defense has been committed to promoting responsible firearms ownership...”

The lawsuit was filed this week by Everytown for Gun Safety on behalf of Sandra Torres whose daughter, along with 20 other people, was killed in that Texas school shooting at Robb Elementary.

Daniel Defense is located in Bryan County.

