Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.

But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning.

Kids from all around the area came to the District Live building to enjoy a buffet breakfast and meet old St. Nick.

Santa Claus took pictures with the kids and walked around the dining area to chat with them, while his elves played music.

Scotty Henley, the entertainment director of the Plant Riverside District, says because food often brings people together it made sense to have a food-centered holiday activity for families.

Adding Santa in just adds to the spirit of things which is new for the kids, but nostalgic for their parents.

“It’s always nice to see how Santa himself brings out the best in the kids. Even though they might be a little scared, he knows what their names are and starts to talk to them and soothes them. It’s just fun to see what it was probably like for me when I was a kid, and I just don’t quite remember it all, but I’m living through them,” Entertainment Director Scott Henley said.

If you missed out on today’s Breakfast with Santa you still have a chance to attend.

There will be another one next Sunday, and the Sunday after that.

