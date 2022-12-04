Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’

Breakfast with Santa
Breakfast with Santa(WTOC)
By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You may have taken your kids to see Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas.

But what about taking them to have breakfast with him? Families at the Plant Riverside District had that opportunity Sunday morning.

Kids from all around the area came to the District Live building to enjoy a buffet breakfast and meet old St. Nick.

Santa Claus took pictures with the kids and walked around the dining area to chat with them, while his elves played music.

Scotty Henley, the entertainment director of the Plant Riverside District, says because food often brings people together it made sense to have a food-centered holiday activity for families.

Adding Santa in just adds to the spirit of things which is new for the kids, but nostalgic for their parents.

“It’s always nice to see how Santa himself brings out the best in the kids. Even though they might be a little scared, he knows what their names are and starts to talk to them and soothes them. It’s just fun to see what it was probably like for me when I was a kid, and I just don’t quite remember it all, but I’m living through them,” Entertainment Director Scott Henley said.

If you missed out on today’s Breakfast with Santa you still have a chance to attend.

There will be another one next Sunday, and the Sunday after that.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riceboro
Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
Savannah Police is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating homicide after shooting on W. 38th St.
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.

Latest News

Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit
Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim
Get out to vote rally
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit
Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit
THE News at 11 Saturday
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm