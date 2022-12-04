Sky Cams
'We let our bikes do the talking for us:' Get out to vote rally held Saturday

Get out to vote rally
Get out to vote rally(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 11:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls.

A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote.

“We let our bikes do the talking for us,” said Latonya Maxwell, President of Ladies First Motorcycle Club.

They’re part of dozens of other bikers traversing the Peach State with voting groups this weekend urging others to head to the ballot box during Tuesday’s runoff election.

“You look around and you see different things on the highways and byways that just let you that we definitely need change,” Maxwell said.

So far the group has traveled from Columbus, to Albany, and here to Savannah for the “On The Runoff Tour,” not telling people who to vote for, but making sure they have the info voters need for each candidate.

“If you see yourself represented in their platforms and the things that they are talking about and how they’re communicating and conveying their message to people, then you should vote for them,” said Britney Whaley, Southeast Regional Director for Working Families.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Georgia hosted gatherings at each stop on the tour, hoping every voice will be heard by bringing in different groups...

“Black folks, folks of color aren’t a monolith. We don’t all fit neatly inside one specific box. So having different, diverse groups come together is very important,” said Fallon McClure, Deputy Director of Policy and Advocacy for the ACLU of Georgia.

...while also informing voters about how to cast their ballot on Election Day.

“I think some folks are definitely confused about this runoff because it’s like, “didn’t we just vote for these same people?” McClure said.

And by putting petal to the metal, the group hopes to encourage others to participate in this election that has already seen historic early turnout.

“The bike does bring change. It brings conversations because we’re women and we’re riding and that’s not something that’s often seen,” said Maxwell

Once the group is finished with their work here in Savannah they’ll close out the weekend in Augusta and Atlanta.

