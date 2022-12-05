2 people facing criminal charges after man found dead in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people are now facing criminal charges after a man was found dead at a home in Effingham County.

Wesley Thomas’ trailer was burned down with him inside of it. The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office have arrested and charged two men with Thomas’ murder two men that he believed were his friends.

“Know who your friends are, I guess. Because you know, Wesley thought they were friends of him. But they weren’t,” Wesley Thomas Sister Teresa Saxon said.

Thomas’ family say they were told that he was killed before his trailer was burned down on Nov. 6.

Richard Knaust and Dusty Hamilton were both charged with murder, aggravated assault, and arson within 48 hours of Wesley’s death.

Thomas’ sister tells me that both men were friends of his, and that Knaust was actually living in the trailer at the time of the murder.

“We were shocked, really. We had no idea that- I mean, I didn’t think he was capable of doing anything like that. I guess you just don’t know how to read people sometimes,” Saxon said.

Both Knaust and Hamilton are still in jail after their lawyers decided not to ask for bond.

Thomas’ family tells me they just received confirmation last week that the remains in the trailer belonged to him- and things aren’t getting any easier for them.

“It was just upsetting. We knew it was him, but it was upsetting finally getting that in. My mom is having a terrible time,” Saxon says.

An Effingham County Grand Jury was in session today but Knaust and Hamilton weren’t presented.

Jason Bragg, the County Clerk of Courts, tells me that their case will likely go before a Grand Jury within the first few months of 2023.

