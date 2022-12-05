Bowl games set for Georgia, Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While there wasn’t any doubt, the committee makes it official. On New Year’s Eve, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will be back playing in the same stadium where they just celebrated an SEC Championship win.

They’ll head back to Atlanta for the playoff semifinals.

Georgia’s draw in the Peach Bowl is Ohio State. It will only be the second time these two programs have met. After not playing in a conference championship game, the Buckeyes and their 11-1 record moved up to the four spot following USC’s loss in the PAC-12 title game.

Georgia convincingly held their number one ranking after their 20 point win over LSU.

“Everything. Like, there is nothing that we can’t work on over the next four weeks. We do camp style practices. Our guys, no, everybody can get better. Our guys understand as the year goes on that teams tackle poorly, teams cover poorly, defense usually deteriorates and that’s not the culture here and it won’t be accepted or tolerated,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said.

Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in Atlanta.

The Georgia Southern Eagles land in the Camellia Bowl. They’ll have a date with the University of Buffalo on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala. It is the second appearance in the Camellia Bowl for the Eagles, as they defeated Eastern Michigan back in 2018.

Kyle Vantrease of course transferred from Buffalo, and this is a prime opportunity for him and others to showcase their talents on a national stage.

“You know I have always believed that team success, produces individual success and to be able to play on a national stage where we have guys with NFL aspirations and NFL opportunities, this is the opportunity to showcase their final stamp on their resume on a national stage. We are the only game on at the time. We have an opportunity to show the whole world this Georgia Southern football team and how exciting it is,” Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton said.

Kickoff is slated for Thursday, Dec. 27 at 11 a.m.

