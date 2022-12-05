Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei enters transfer portal

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football...
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C.((AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman))
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (WCSC) - Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced on Monday that he has officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

The decision brings an end to an up and down career leading the Tigers.

Uiagalelei, who arrived in Clemson as a 5-star prospect, gained national notoriety in 2020 when he filled in for Trevor Lawrence. He would throw for over 900 yards and 5 TD’s with 0 interceptions in 2 fill in starts.

He began 2021 as a Heisman Trophy favorite but struggled through most of the season. He’d end the year throwing for over 2,200 yards with 9 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

In 2022, Uiagalelei started the season off strong before hitting a wall late in the season. He would get benched in their win over Syracuse and saw his play time diminish with the emergence of freshman Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei was benched in the ACC Championship game in favor of Klubnik who would lead the team to a win over North Carolina.

For the season, he finished throwing for over 2,500 yards with 22 touchdowns and 7 interceptions.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
Shooting on 38th and Bulloch
One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riceboro
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

Latest News

Bowl games set for Georgia, Georgia Southern
Bowl games set for Georgia, Georgia Southern
Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks (24) reacts as Georgia defensive back Christopher Smith...
Bowl games set for Georgia, Georgia Southern
Benedictine is back in the state title game for the second straight year and fourth time in...
State Championship Bound: BC, Swainsboro win semifinals
Beaufort wins SCHSL 3A state championship after tough back-and-forth battle with Powdersville