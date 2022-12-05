Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Throughout the overnight and into tomorrow morning, I’ll look for a few isolated showers. During this time, we could see a little patchy fog as temps cool into the 50s for most.

Once the showers clear out, I’ll still look for mostly cloudy skies with highs in the upper-60s to lower-70s. High temps should then warm up the rest of the week. I’m looking for lower-70s Tuesday before we track upper to mid-70s through Friday.

To put that into perspective, the average high for this time of the year is around the mid-60s. During this time, I’ll still look for a few isolated light shower chances each day except Tuesday.

Then, temps should being to cool back down into the 60s again going into next weekend after another cold front pushes through late Friday. If you like the warmer weather, be sure to get outside and take advantage of it!

