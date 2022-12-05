EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend.

The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program.

You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Call this number for assistance 912-721-7910.

