Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

(Gray TV)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you need help paying for your heat as the temperatures get cooler you can apply this weekend.

The Economic Opportunity Authority is offering appointments to apply for their low income home energy assistance program.

You can sign up for an appointment starting this Sunday at 7 p.m.

Call this number for assistance 912-721-7910.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riceboro
Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
Savannah Police is investigating a homicide after a fatal shooting Friday night.
Savannah Police investigating homicide after shooting on W. 38th St.
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
One man injured in shooting on W. 38th St.

Latest News

Breakfast with Santa
Plant Riverside hosts ‘Breakfast with Santa’
Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit
Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim
Get out to vote rally
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit
Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit