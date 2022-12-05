Sky Cams
Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office
Effingham County Sheriff's Office
By Shea Schrader
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a fake letter circulating online about school zone speed cameras.

According to the sheriff’s office, the fake letter said that over 800 traffic tickets were recently released in error.

Again, the sheriff’s office wants the public to know that this is false and that no traffic tickets have been released in error. The fake letter also spells Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie’s name incorrectly.

