Ga. DOT to stop construction on certain days for holiday travel

Holiday travel
Holiday travel(Pixabay)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Christmas is coming quick and if you are already starting to plan your holiday travel — the Georgia Department of Transportation has a few things for you to keep in mind.

As a little holiday gift, if you will, the DOT says there are days when they won’t be working on big road construction projects at all. This way, people will have the most convenient travel experience possible.

The Ga. DOT is expecting a lot of traffic around Christmas time, specifically, so they will open the roadways where they can. Starting on the Thursday before Christmas at 5 a.m. and until Monday after at 5 a.m., there won’t be any lane closures on major state routes and interstates, and around shopping districts.

They are also looking ahead to the New Year holiday as well. They plan to have no lane closures starting at 5 a.m. on New Years Eve until the following Monday at 5 a.m.

If you are planning to hit to the road for some holiday travel and come up on construction zones, Jill Nagel with the Ga. DOT says to be vigilant. Some workers might still be out at sites.

“You’re not only looking at other motorists traveling, you’re looking at the folks who are working on the roadway. It is imperative that folks slowdown in these work zones, expect the unexpected what could happen and really make sure you’re buckled up and you’ve got your family safe. The main thing is to slow down,” Nagel said.

