Homicide investigation in Beaufort County ends in suicide

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A man suspected in the killing of his girlfriend has died as the investigation into her death continues.

Brenda Carmen was reported missing to law enforcement on Aug. 22. The last date we know that she was publicly seen by anyone was Aug. 9.

Months after this Hilton Head woman went missing, her remains were identified after being found in Bluffton but that’s not the only turn this case took that day.

“We were able to determine through forensic autopsy and through the presentation of the remains that she died as a result of a homicide.”

The sheriff’s office had been investigating this as a missing person case, these findings changed that to murder.

“We have been executing search warrants at their home, her car was recovered a month to the day from the last time she was seen at the Walmart on Pembroke Dr.”

They also executed search warrants surrounding Carmen’s long time boyfriend, Michael Wilson. I’m told the Sheriff’s office was getting close to arresting Wilson for his girlfriend’s death when he killed himself last Thursday in the home the couple shared.

“Once we have dotted all the I’s and crossed all the T’s, if we are 100% affirmative that it was him then it will be cleared as an offender death, but the investigation doesn’t stop just because he has passed.”

Viens says life saving efforts were made on Wilson, but unsuccessful.

