Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - Brunswick police are investigating a homicide after a body was discovered Sunday morning.

Officers arrived to the 400 block of Lanier Boulevard after a caller reported seeing a body and found 27-year-old Eugene Taylor dead.

Officials say the body was located off the roadway near Vegetation.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Anthony Trollinger (912)279-2640 or silent witness (912)267-5516.

