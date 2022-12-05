I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the end is now in sight.

This project was slated to be done at the end of this year — which is just 4 weeks away.?

It will not be done by the end of this year, but they should wrap up the interchange in just a few months. They experienced delays, including when they had to stop work during major weather events like Hurricane Ian, and they’ve had delays with getting materials.

Even with some delays the $317.4 million I-16 at I-95 improvement project is still on budget.

Jill Nagel with Georgia Department of Transportation says because of the delays, they’re now on track to have the bridges finished by the end of the year, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s when they will be open to traffic.

“But there’s still some work that needs to be completed where the roadway ties into the bridges. Right now, it’s trending to open these ramps, these turbine ramps, in first quarter of 2023,” Nagel said.

The first piece of the project to be complete is the interchange, the widening project on I-16, which will take it from two to three lanes will take longer, and is expected to be done by the end of next year.

Nagel says she knows these projects can be a headache, but that they do their best not to inconvenience people.

They do a lot of work in the middle of the night, but lane and ramp closures are inevitable. She reminds drivers to be patient and move through the construction zones slow.

She says if you can take an alternate route, that’s always the best solution.

