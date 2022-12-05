Sky Cams
Ivory Agency holding 3rd annual Mobile Santa fundraiser

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Businesses and non-profits found ways to broaden their reach and become more efficient during the pandemic, and apparently, so did Santa Claus.

The Ivory Agency started it’s Mobile Santa initiative to provide surprise visits from Santa during the pandemic and they are continuing with it this year.

Gabrielle Ivory is the owner of The Ivory Agency. She joined WTOC on Morning Break to tell us how to get involved with the program.

