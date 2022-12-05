Mild day, warmer weather ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday starts out mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 50s around Savannah.

Temperatures start out in the 50s with highs in the mid to upper 60s! pic.twitter.com/7Az40Kfrc6 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) December 5, 2022

Patchy fog is possible around sunrise. Mostly cloudy conditions continue throughout the day with temperatures warming to the mid 60s at lunchtime. Highs hold in the mid 60s, with a chance for showers increasing during evening hours. The best chance of rain will be along and north of I-16.

Tuesday morning will be a few degrees warmer, with morning lows in the mid 50s. A few showers are also possible from the morning into the midday hours. The wind will become southeasterly throughout the day, bringing warmer air in. Highs will be in the mid 70s under Partly cloudy skies.

Our warming trend continues Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s and highs in the upper 70s. Upper 70s will be around Thursday and Friday afternoon as well, along with dry conditions.

Our next front moves in late Friday, dropping highs back into the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunday morning will be cooler with lows in the upper 40s along with a slight chance of rain.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

