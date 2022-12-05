Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting on Dec. 4 at West 38th and Bulloch streets in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of West 38th Street. Two gunshot victims were found at the scene and taken by ambulance to a Savannah hospital.

Police say a third person was already taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for a non-life threatening injury, and a 39-year-old woman was treated for a graze wound.

Kevin Johnson is not related to Christopher Johnson, who was fatally shot in that location on Dec. 2. The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riceboro
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

Latest News

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office
Fake letter says over 800 traffic tickets released accidently in Effingham Co.
It might seem like the construction on the interchange at I-95 and I-16 will never end, but the...
I-16 at I-95 construction delays causing project to take longer, but end is in sight
Holiday travel
Ga. DOT to stop construction on certain days for holiday travel
Yamacraw Square
Savannah city leaders unveil Yamacraw Square