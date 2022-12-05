One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person was killed and two more were injured in a shooting on Dec. 4 at West 38th and Bulloch streets in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded around 5:30 p.m. to the 800 block of West 38th Street. Two gunshot victims were found at the scene and taken by ambulance to a Savannah hospital.

Police say a third person was already taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Kevin Johnson, 35, died at Memorial Medical Center as a result of his injuries. A 23-year-old man was treated for a non-life threatening injury, and a 39-year-old woman was treated for a graze wound.

Kevin Johnson is not related to Christopher Johnson, who was fatally shot in that location on Dec. 2. The circumstances surrounding both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crime Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

