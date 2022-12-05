Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Police: Chicago-area man killed 4 family members, himself

FILE PHOTO - Autopsies show the victims all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about...
FILE PHOTO - Autopsies show the victims all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about 30 miles northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man killed his wife, two young children and mother inside their home last week before fatally stabbing himself, police said Monday.

Officers found the two girls and three adults dead on Wednesday at the home in the Lake County village of Buffalo Grove. Police said the officers went to check on the family after the girls’ mother didn’t arrive for work.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Brian Budds said evidence indicates 39-year-old Andrei Kisliak killed the others then himself.

Police identified the other victims as 4-year-old Amilia Kisliak; 6-year-old Vivian Kisliak; 36-year-old Vera Kisliak; and 67-year-old Lilia Kisliak. Autopsies determined they all died from “sharp force injuries” in the home about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of downtown Chicago, police said.

Lake County court records show that the family had been facing foreclosure on their home and that Andrei Kisliak had harassed and threatened his wife since they filed for divorce in July, the Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune reported. Buffalo Grove police had arrested Andrei Kisliak in September for violating a protection order obtained by his wife, but that she agreed to let him move back into the home last month despite a judge’s warning against it.

“Our community is mourning, and I hope these findings help bring some closure as we continue to process this terrible tragedy,” Budds said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Southern dorm
Driver arrested after crashing into Georgia Southern dorm
Shooting on 38th and Bulloch
One killed, two injured in shooting at West 38th, Bulloch streets in Savannah
Crime tape and police lights graphic.
Police investigating after woman’s body found in Riceboro
Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Brunswick
EOA offering low-income home energy assistance

Latest News

The FDA is alerting consumers to a recall of more than a thousand cases of James Farm frozen...
FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination
FILE - Web designer Lorie Smith is shown in her office on Nov. 7 in the southwest part of...
Supreme Court justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights
Goblin Mode was selected as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022.
‘Goblin Mode’ chosen as Oxford Word of the Year for 2022
Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly holds a photo of Diane Cusick during an interview...
‘Torso Killer’ admits killing 5 women decades ago near NYC