Savannah Navy League hosts Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Navy League hosted a Pearl Harbor Remembrance ceremony at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force Sunday.

The event pays recognizes those who lost their lives during World War 2.

Sundays ’s ceremony featured a tribute to Pearl Harbor survivors and veterans as well as a bell ceremony and a wreath presentation.

Organizers say it’s important to remember those lost in the attack.

“It’s like one of our Navy League members says, “Being forgotten is a worse fate than almost dying.”

This is the 18th year for this event which remembers the attack from the Japanese military on a Pearl Harbor Hawaii naval base in 19-41 drawing the U-S into World War 2.

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is Dec. 7.

