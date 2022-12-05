Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. 38th and Bulloch St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were injured after a shooting on 38th and Bulloch Sunday evening.

According to police, two victims received non-life threatening injuries and 1 received life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

SPD is investigating a shooting at 38th/Bulloch that resulted in injuries to 3 adults. Two victims received non life threatening injuries; 1 received life threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing. Further details are not available at this stage in the investigation. — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) December 5, 2022

