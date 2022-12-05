Sky Cams
Savannah Police investigating shooting on W. 38th and Bulloch St.

Shooting on 38th and Bulloch
Shooting on 38th and Bulloch(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three people were injured after a shooting on 38th and Bulloch Sunday evening.

According to police, two victims received non-life threatening injuries and 1 received life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. WTOC will keep you up to date as we learn more.

